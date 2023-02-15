Cypress Ridge will be accepting lottery applications through Feb. 24 for students who will be entering kindergarten through fifth grades during the 2023-2024 school year.
CRES is a magnet school for the South Lake community with a curriculum emphasizing:
Digital Readiness
Engineering
Art
Math
Science
Cypress Ridge serves the student population in the following elementary school zones:
Astatula
Clermont
Grassy Lake
Groveland
Lost Lake
Mascotte
Minneola
Pine Ridge
Sawgrass Bay Elementary
The following items are required:
• Kindergarten
• Proof of Residence (electric or water bill, rental agreement or deed)
• Original Birth Certificate
• Self-addressed, stamped envelope (9 ½” x 4”)
• Grades 1-5
Pvroof of Residence (electric or water bill, rental agreement or deed)
• Latest Report Card for grade verification
For students coming from private schools, homeschool or out of Lake County, we require an Original Birth Certificate
If you currently live in one of these school zones and would like to enter the lottery for our school, please stop by the office and complete an application. Applications are also available at: https://cre.lake.k12.fl.us/
Bus transportation is not provided to Cypress Ridge students. Parents must provide transportation.
These applications will be available through Feb. 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.