Six Lake County community leaders will step out of their comfort zones this month to raise money for Lake County Schools teachers and students at the 15th Annual Stepping Out for Education, July 23 and July 24.
Clermont Mayor Tim Murry, Lake County Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Emily Feltner, Success Mortgage Partners branch manager Kristin Jamieson, Renew Day Spa and Hair Salon owner Dina Simpson, Lake County Deputy Tax Collector Tyler J. Borowski, Maggie’s Attic manager and sommelier Jerome Brouhard are scheduled to hit the dance floor.
They will fox trot, rumba, cha-cha, swing and tango during two full performances in a new format and at a new venue: The Clermont Performing Arts Center, located at 3700 US 27 in Clermont.
“After having to cancel last year’s event due to COVID-19 concerns, we are so excited to bring back Stepping Out for Education with a new look and in a new venue,” said Carman Cullen-Batt, Education Foundation of Lake County executive director. “We have an exciting lineup of enthusiastic local community leaders who will each receive 20 hours of instruction with their professional partner. They’ll be ready to dazzle and entertain on stage.”
The audience will be treated to an encore performance by Lake County Schools Superintendent Diane Kornegay, who was the 2019 Overall Mirror Ball winner of Stepping Out for Education.
The evening will begin with hot hors d’oeuvres catered by Lake County Schools Culinary departments. A champagne and dessert reception, sponsored by Kevco Builders, will be offered during intermission.
Tickets are $125 each and can be purchased at https://steppingout2021.eventbrite.com. For information about sponsorships, email cullen-battc@lake.k12.fl.us or call 352-326-1265. For more information, visit EdFoundationLake.com.