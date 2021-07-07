The second Officer Conrad Buckley Legacy Scholarship was presented to Daniel Shipley at the Clermont City Commissioner meeting of June 8.
The presentation was made by Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway, who was part of the selection committee, along with other members of the department.
Shipley, who participated in the Explorer program while in high school, attends the police academy program at Lake Technical College.
He was nominated by the previous year’s recipient, Maycee Lowe, who strongly recommended Shipley for consideration.
Matters that factored into Shipley’s nomination and ultimate awarding included his participation in the Explorer program, academic grades, and behavior.
In tearful comments during the presentation, his family commented how much the scholarship and program meant, not just for their son, but to themselves, as well.
In addition to Lowe, also in attendance and part of the presentation was Officer Kris Kruse, himself an Explorer in 1997 and who currently manages the program.
ABOUT THE OFFICER CONRAD BUCKLEY LEGACY SCHOLARSHIP
The program was started by the Kiwanis Club of South Lake. It honors the memory of Buckley, who succumbed to the COVID-19 virus. It is designed to be a 10 year program and this year’s recipient received a scholarship in the amount of $3,400.
The Kiwanis of South Lake meets 7:30 a.m., Thursdays (with breakfast as an option) at the Fairfield Inn at Citrus Towers Boulevard. Its current president is Ann Whitlock, who will be succeeded by Regina Cruz-Morales, who will be followed by Jennifer Ganley.
Anyone interested in learning more about the club, including membership, is recommended to contact Whitlock at 352-432-53-7.