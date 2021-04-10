The Tomoka Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held their April meeting at the American Legion building on West DeSoto Street in Clermont.
Guest speaker for the event was Kathryn Deen, director of communications for the city of Clermont. Deen reported on the city’s Downtown-Waterfront Master Plan, which has been in progress for a while. The major upgrades will be to brick portions of Montrose, Minneola, Osceola and 8th streets. Sites are being evaluated for a parking garage downtown.
Deen also listed the numerous new businesses in Clermont: Montrose St. Market, Downtown Exchange, The Southern on 8th, Pepe’s Mexican restaurant and Sunshine Book Co.
Learn more at www.ClermontFL.gov/MasterPlan.
Martha Nolte conducted the DAR meeting in the absence of Regent Beverly Oyler.