EDITOR’S NOTE: Dark Horse Stables and its effort to rescue and rehabilitate abandoned racehorses from St Thomas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, will be the subject of an upcoming series of investigative articles to be conducted by the News Leader.
Clermont horse veterinarian Dr. Erin Denney-Jones joined Laura Prieto, owner of Dark Horse Stables, on a trip to the U.S. Virgin Island of St. Thomas to check-up on retired racehorses that are awaiting transportation to the stable, which rehabilitates injured equines.
Denney-Jones DVM owns Florida Equine Veterinary Services, Inc. and is the veterinarian for Dark Horse Stables in Groveland and has been working with Prieto for 12 years.
She is deemed one of the most prominent horse veterinarians in Central Florida, with a slew of qualifications to her name, including membership of the American Association of Equine Practitioners and the Florida Veterinary Medical Association.
ABOUT THE HORSES
As previously reported in The News Leader, Prieto brought six retired racehorses to her stable after she had taken ownership of the horses, which had been living at a 501(c)(3) nonprofit rescue center called Golden Age Ranch on the island.
In total, more than 20 horses were living on a tiny two acre property at Golden Age Ranch where the organization, which had been given lottery funding and donations to help the horses, was supposed to be caring for them.
This wasn’t the case, according to Prieto, who said that the horses suffered extreme neglect and abuse over the past decade. Sadly, many of these have life changing injuries that had never been treated, including conditions such as kissing spines, severe leg problems and joint issues.
To make matters worse, Golden Age Ranch put these horses to work doing tourist beach rides, said Prieto.
A dedicated team at Dark Horse Stables is slowly rehabilitating the six back to a better life, but that leaves eight horses who are still being cared for by Laura and a team on St. Thomas while monies can be raised for their rehabilitation.
THE ISLAND VISIT
The four-day trip to the islands is going to be the start of many in the future. Denney-Jones will be busy floating all of the horses’ teeth and giving them necessary vaccinations, thanks to grants from the ASPCA and horse pharmaceutical company Zoetis.
Denney-Jones, who has been working with the six rescued horses already at Dark Horse, said that she is looking forward to treating the Thoroughbreds in St. Thomas, despite the fact she doesn’t know exactly what shape they are in.
“These horses are in dire need of veterinary care and that is my driving force to go there,” said Denney-Jones. “The first six horses who came to Groveland had severe injuries and they were considered the healthiest, so I can’t imagine what the others are going to be like.
“I have seen x-rays of the horses in St Thomas but until I get there, I can’t properly diagnose. We are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst and I’m glad to be a part of this rescue mission.”
Prieto said she is preparing herself for long days on the island caring for the horses.
“We are going to be extremely busy while we are in St Thomas,” said Prieto, who will be met on the island by her team. “Some of these animals have never had their teeth floated, so it’s going to take time.
“We will also be assessing the horses’ injuries while Dr. Denney-Jones is with us and some decisions will have to be made for their treatment,” she said. “I am praying that we can help them all but the level of neglect they have endured is horrific.”
Prieto’s philosophy is that while the horses wait for their plane tickets to Dark Horse Stables, which could take a long time, they deserve to be treated and looked after just as well as the horses who are already in her care.
“It’s going to take time to raise the money to bring the remainder of the horses over here and after the vet trip the plan may change, depending on what the evaluations are,” Prieto said. “It costs $6,000 per horse and we have to fill up a plane with six animals before anyone will fly them off the island.
“That’s a lot of money, so in the meantime, we are starting their rehabilitation on the island. They need to be comfortable while they are there and have the best veterinary treatment. We are going to make that happen,” said Prieto. “We are thrilled that Dr Denney-Jones will be accompanying us. We will be in a better situation to make decisions on the horses’ care plans once we know more about their health. It’s going to be a good trip!”