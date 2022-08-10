It will soon be autumn and that means ghosts, goblins, pumpkins and … the Clermont Woman’s Club Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 at Gabby’s Banquet and Event Facility, 600 U.S. 27.
This year’s event, “Around the World in Fashion” will feature fashions by Accessories and More of Sarasota. Many in our area are familiar with Janet Carr, who will present the fashions.
Guests will be able to try on and purchase the fashions and accessories featured in the show. Along with the fashion show, a delicious hot lunch of salad, chicken marsala, potatoes au gratin, asparagus with carrots, coffee and tiramisu for dessert will round out the luncheon.
The CWC will also have baskets to raffle off and a silent auction. Tickets for the event will be $35 and can be purchased by contacting Sylvia Barto at 352-243-7267, or: www.clermontwomansclub.org
ABOUT THE FASHION SHOW
Clermont Woman’s Club President Helen Cooney, along with Sylvia Barto are the longest standing members of the club; both joined in 2005.
When Cooney was asked, she said she remembered her first fashion show was in 2008. She didn’t recall who had the original idea, but she has copies of the programs from 2008 to 2021. The only year missed was 2020 because of the pandemic.
She said the first shows were very basic, but each succeeding year things were added to make it better, such as improving the look of the tabletop decorations, adding more baskets for the raffle, decorating the stage, adding sponsors to make more money for their charities, picking a theme each year and carrying it through to include centerpieces, programs, tickets and stage decorations. Without question, it is the largest fundraising event of the year for the club.
In 2013, the theme was “It’s Not All Black and White” and the Clermont City Manager, Chief of Police and the First Husband of the then CWC President dress in tuxedos and escorted the guests to their tables as they arrived.
When it was decided to add sponsors and a silent auction, club member Pearl Strong volunteered to take charge and she has been doing it ever since. If you would like to get more information, be a sponsor or donate for the silent auction, contact Pearl at 352-394-0250 or Prstrong5439@aol.com
The fashion shows have been held in a variety of locations from the Mission Inn to the First United Methodist Church.
The models have always been the club members and just women’s fashions. However, last year the fashions were provided by Belk and included men’s and children’s fashions, so club members volunteered their family members to be models.
READY TO BOARD AND BID BON VOYAGE?
Mark Saturday, Oct. 29 on your calendar, because you definitely won’t want to be left off the ship. So, remember to bring your boarding pass, check in at the gate and be prepared for your trip “Around The World In Fashion.”
ABOUT THE CLEMONT WOMAN’S CLUB
The Clermont Woman’s Club, District 7, is a Federated Woman’s Club chartered in 1927 but has been serving the South Lake Community since 1921. It is a nonprofit service organization and by fundraising throughout the year, they are able to support international, national and local charities.
The main focus every year is the Scholarship Awards given to three high school senior girls, one from each of the three South Lake High Schools.
They also support Camp Boggy Creek, the Cooper Memorial Library (Children), The Haven of Lake/Sumter, the Neighborhood Center of South Lake, Wreaths Across America, the South Lake Historical Society and several other charities.
The Clermont Woman’s Club meets the first Tuesday of the month at noon in the clubhouse on 655 W. Broome St. The members are on hiatus for the summer and the next meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 6. For information: www.clermontwomansclub.org