After nearly two decades in a variety of positions in both Lake County and the City of Clermont, current Interim City Manager Susan Dauderis will be departing. Her resignation is due to she and her family relocating. Her final day will be Sept. 3.
“Family comes first,” said Mayor Tim Murry at the July 27 Council meeting. “We appreciate Susan’s dedication to service to our community.”
Dauderis informed council that she would work to create a smooth transition for her replacement, who appears to possibly be current Parks and Recreation Director Scott Davidoff.
“It would be my honor to work with the council,” Davidoff said when asked if he would consider the post. He added he looked forward working with Dauderis to guarantee a smooth transition.
On the lighter side, Council Member Jim Purvis quipped.
“You would be the interim-interim city manager,” he said.
Dauderis took on the reins on an interim basis December 2020, following the resignation of Darren Gray, who announced his decision to resign two months prior, in October 2020; he left to take a position as deputy county administrator in neighboring Orange County. His last day was Dec. 11, 2020, and Dauderis took over the following day.
In her tenure with Clermont, she served as the human resources director from 2013-2020; she held the same position with Lake County from 2009-2013. In March 2020, Dauderis was promoted to assistant city manager. Her other public service positions included a stint in human resources from 2000-2004 in Hillsborough County.
Among her successes in that capacity, she led the city’s COVID-19 crisis response, the CARES ACT application process, and oversaw the preparation of the city’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
Kathryn Deen
On July 22, Kathryn Deen tendered her resignation, effective Aug. 13. She has served as the public information officer for the City of Clermont nearly three years; she began with the city September 2018.
In her capacity she oversaw communications, media relations and marketing of the city’s brand, in the city’s two-person department; the other person is Jennifer Clutts.
Deen’s reason of resignation is similar to that of Dauderis’s: relocation. Deen’s husband is embarking on a new career, which has prompted leaving the area. Both she and her husband have secured new positions. For Deen it will be a return to the private sector.
However, unlike the city manager position, filling Deen’s position will be handled by the city’s human resources department.
Deen’s professional memberships include the Public Relations Society of America, the Florida Public Relations Association and the Florida Municipal Communicators Association.
Amanda Nethero
Announcement has been made in the July online edition of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce newsletter that Marketing, Communication and Events Director Amanda Nethero has submitted her resignation following more than three years of service.
Nethero is leaving to starting her own consulting business, New Heights Communication, where she will focus on helping businesses develop marketing and communication strategies to take their business to new heights.
However, she will remain as a consultant through the remainder of 2021 for chamber signature events.
Newsletter stories, social media requests and questions regarding those signature events can still be emailed to her at: amandan@southlakechamber-fl.com.
A request for comment via phone and email from Chamber President and CEO David Colby was not returned by presstime.
INTERESTED IN APPLYING FOR THE CHAMBER POSITION?
The Chamber will begin a search for a new Director of Marketing & Programs in the coming weeks.
To view the job description, visit the chamber website:
For additional information, contact David Colby at davidc@southlakechamber-fl.com.
News Leader correspondent John Bussafusco contributed to this article.