David C. Peck, of Clermont, has been appointed to the United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties board of directors.
He has been an active member of South Lake County, participating in a number of organizations and events, such as the Kiwanis Club of South Lake, and Christmas Across the Lake. Other involvements include Take Stock in Children; Boys and Girls Club; and We Care Food Pantry, to name but a few. He also is a visiting minister and shepherd with FUMC.
Peck retired in 2006 from careers in Wall Street, academia, and the U. S. Navy. He owned companies in biotech, printing, and mutual funds.
He is a graduate of Culver Military Academy, and the Outward Bound School. Post-secondary, he holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from Rutgers (the State University of New Jersey), Syracuse and NYU. He has been an adjunct professor at nine universities and currently teaches business math at Valencia.
His military career included combat in Hue, Vietnam; as a Desert Storm advisory at the Central Command; and 30 years in the Navy Reserve.
His Mutual Fund complex included the Unified Growth Fund, which in 1991 was the top performer in America. He has appeared on the Stock Channel, and he has been widely quoted in the Financial Press.