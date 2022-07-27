A day of giving took place July 19 and included members of The Neighborhood Center of South Lake (TNC). Formerly the Faith Neighborhood Center, it is known by many as the place that helps so many in the community who have found themselves in difficult situations without much choice.
The Neighborhood Center not only helps those with food insecurities but helps with medical support, educational and training opportunities as well as assistance in applying for applicable programs unique to each situation.
A warm thank you went out to Executive Director Patricia Kry, as well as the staff and volunteers at TNC for all of their hard work and compassion for the south Lake County community.
OTHER AGENCIES
The day of giving also included Hope Torchlighters Special Needs Ministry and Hope International Church.
Both organizations will be participating in a Back to School Bash on July 30 at the Nathaniel Community Gymnasium on the campus of Hope International in Groveland. The event will be complete with vendors and a Kids Zone.
Along with the bash will be the Second Annual Challenged Champions and Heroes Family Fun Afternoon. An afternoon of fun, food, games and entertainment for special needs and neurodiverse families. Please confirm attendance of the Challenged Champions event at bit.ly/cch2022
A thank you goes out to Dr. Joscelyn Ramos Campbell, as well as a thank you to Pastor Tony McCoy for all that you do in the Lake County Community.
ABOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD CENTER OF SOUTH LAKE
The Neighborhood Center of South Lake
14727 Timber Village Road, Groveland
352-429-1200
email: info@fnclake.org
Hours of Operation
Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday: 9 a.m.-noon; Thursday: 1-4 p.m.
It is closed Saturday through Monday
ABOUT HOPE INTERNATIONAL/HOPE TORCHLIGHTERS SPECIAL NEEDS MINISTRY
Hope International Church
13806 State Road 33, Groveland
352-429-4722
Email: infor@gohopechurch.com
Worship service
Sundays: 10 a.m., both in person and online
Wednesday: 7 p.m., both in person and online
Established in 2018, Hope Torchlighters is a nonprofit organization that helps to provide support, stability, wellness, advocacy, and empowerment to special needs and neurodiverse families in Groveland, Lake County, and central Florida.