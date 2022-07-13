Fort Myers Beach is a vacation paradise with restaurants; parasailing; day trips to the Keys; pirate ship adventures; golf; shopping; boat rentals and vacation timeshares and waterfront hotels.
The town boasts many bountiful beaches with at least one that fits one’s wants and needs for fun and sun time. Whether you’re looking for action, family togetherness, quiet time, sunbathing, a nature encounter or a secluded hideaway, you’ll find it there.
A word of advice: Get there early in the morning to avoid disappointment.
Also, there is a trolley that has specific route stops up and down the beach. For more information, as it is seasonal, please visit: https://www.fortmyersbeach.org/trolleyinfo/
BEACHES
Between Lover’s Key and Times Square there are 26 designated public beach access points off of Estero Boulevard. They are open to the public but many lack facilities and parking spaces are limited.
Lynn Hall Memorial Park is located in the heart of Fort Myers Beach next to the 600-foot fishing pier at the popular Times Square. This is a kid-friendly place with a water playground and plenty of watersports. There is nearby dining, awesome sunsets and even fishing out on the pier.
Crescent Beach Family Park is adjacent to Lynn Hall and has a 400-foot stretch of powder sand. There are volleyball nets and picnic tables underneath thatched roofs providing some protection from the Florida sun.
Matanzas Pass is on the northern tip of Estero Island. Bowditch Point Park is located right on the Pass and encompasses 17 acres from Gulf to Bay. There is a boardwalk and picnic areas with a nice nature walk.
Bowditch Point Park is named for an 18th century mathematician Nathaniel Bowditch, who is often considered the father of celestial navigation.
Newton Park is midway on the island and is named for the late James Newton, a well-known resident and real estate developer. The grounds are historic as it once welcomed guests such as Thomas Edison and Henry Ford. This is an area that is a slice of paradise.
Travel over Big Carlos Pass to one of Florida’s top ten beaches named by the Travel Channel, Lover’s Key State Park. Lover’s Key occupies four isles including Long Key, Black Key and Inner Key. This park offers seclusion, charm, birds and a natural setting.
Lover’s Key earned its name in the early 1900s when the island was only accessible by boat. Couples seeking seclusion ventured to this beach outpost back then.
“YIP”-PEE! “CANE”-INE COME, TOO?
There are also some dog friendly places. The general rules are to keep a dog leashed at all times; don’t allow a dog to disturb others; and it is a must to pick up and properly dispose of the waste.
Two parks near to the beach that have unleashed areas include the dog beach in Bonita Springs and the Woof-A-Hatchee Dog Park. For more information on dog parks, visit: www. leegov.com/parks/dog-parks
OTHER ACTIVITIES
Going to the beach isn’t the only thing to do while in Fort Myers Beach. There are airboat rides, miniature golf, and day cruises to Key West.
If you want to get in a round of golf there is the Kelly Greens Golf and Country Club; just to name a few other activities.
As to where to dine, there are a number of restaurants, from casual to fine dining.
Finally, when it nears sunset, everyone gravitates towards the fishing pier at Times Square. There is a lot of action on Friday and Saturday nights, but to participate in the buzz down there, you may need to stay over.
In short, it’s a great day trip for the entire family. Bring your sunglasses, beach towel and sunscreen.
WANT TO GO?
Fort Myers Beach is about a three to three-and-a-half hour drive from Clermont, but take into consideration weather/travel conditions and traffic, which might add time to the drive.