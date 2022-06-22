SANFORD – What image comes to mind when you hear the word “riverboat”? Bret Maverick or Mark Twain seated at a table playing poker? A paddle ship huffing down the mighty Mississippi?
Maybe you get an earworm and hear Ike and Tina Turner (or Creedence Clearwater Revival) singing “Rollin’ Down the River.”
But how many know that a riverboat cruise is here in our backyard (actually, our waterway)? It’s true. The St. John’s Rivership Co. offers a great cruise that launches from Sanford’s Lake Monroe.
After crossing over the gangplank, passengers step aboard the Barbara-Lee, a 125’ long Sternwheeler. Immediately entering midship, you will find yourself in a comfortable, climate-controlled dining room with plush seating, crystal chandeliers and Victorian accents.
You can relax indoors at your table and enjoy majestic views through large-paned windows or venture up to the top deck for full panoramic views. From her double-decks, to the wheelhouse, magnificent views from the bow and giant paddlewheel aft, the boat itself is worth the trip.
After a quick cruise across the shimmering waters of Lake Monroe, the ship gently paddles north up the St. John’s River at a steady 6 knots.
The river’s timeless beauty appears probably the same way it did more than four centuries ago. The lush foliage to either side is like a primordial jungle teeming with tropical birds of every variety, including majestic great herons and bald eagles. And be sure to look over the side because you might see alligators swimming alongside the boat and sunning themselves on shore.
Through it all, the captain and crew provide guided narration about the river’s history and ecosystem (but it is recommended purchasing the guidebook to fully appreciate all the history being sailed through).
Regardless, the love of cruising on the Barbara-Lee is evident in speaking with Bill Maloney, who owns the operation.
“We just love this river. My parents started these cruises back in the ’80s, and having paddled up and down the river for over 40 years I can tell you, no two trips are alike,” said Maloney.
As he explains it, the cruise on the St. John’s River aboard the Barbara-Lee is a return to a simpler, more leisurely time. An adventure through the original tropical paradise of Florida natural’s beauty.
Lunch and dinner/dance cruises are available. Depending on which option you choose, your riverboat cruise should last three or four hours.
The St. John’s Rivership Co. is located at 433 N. Palmetto Avenue in Sanford.
Reservations are required. To learn more, call 321-441-3030, visit stjohnsrivershipco.com, or email info@stjohnsrivershipco.com