KISSIMMEE — A visit to Old Town in Kissimmee is an all-day event that is fun for the entire family. There is so much to see and do. So many shops, restaurants, pubs, show and activities, it’s impossible to name them all here.
Old Town has old-time carnival rides, karaoke, car shows and even live music. To see the schedule for all of their activities, visit their website at www.myoldtownusa.com.
Some of the shops include Ocean Wave Surf (surf and sports items), British Isle Connections (British merchandise), Comfort Wizz Footwear (featuring Birkenstocks), Feeling Groovy, Black Market Minerals, Wound ‘N Around (Elvis and Marilyn Monroe memorabilia), Lucky Mouse (Chinese-inspired items), Filthy Rich (celebrity-inspired affordable items) and The General Store.
Restaurants that offer quick items are well-known chains A&W (soda and sandwiches), Nathan’s Famous and Jimmy John’s (subs). Sit-down service is available at Flipper’s Pizza (Italian), Frogger’s Grill and Bar (sports bar food), El Borrego (Mexican) and Sakeba Asian Pub and Grill.
This is only a partial list of the many shops and places to eat in Old Town. There should be something to please every member of your family.
On some nights, there is live entertainment, karaoke and car shows. Friday night they have the muscle cars; on Saturday night they show off the classic cars. Some afternoons there is a farmer’s market. Check the website for all of these.
Black Market Minerals offers a huge selection of crystals, jewelry (costume and real), cut stones (pyrite and amethyst) and an area outside where you can pan for precious stones.
There is a water-fed trough where you can take your bag of dirt ($5 or $7 a bag) and use a screened pan to filter out the dirt and find the precious stones and pretty rocks. My husband found interesting amethyst pieces and fool’s gold, along with others. You’ll receive an illustrated card showing what you may find while you sift through the dirt.
There are some fun photo shots as well. I posed next to Captain Morgan in front of his saloon. He invited me inside for a glass of his rum!
Garra Fish Spa was the place to be if you wanted to have some little fish exfoliate your feet. A young couple was enjoying the experience and said it tickled as the fish ate the dead skin off their feet. Glad they were having fun.
Nathan’s Famous offered their fabulous hot dogs, and well as Arthur Treacher’s fish and chips. The only other place I have seen Arthur Treacher’s offered has been Sawgrass Mills in Ft. Lauderdale. They were common up north years ago.
Feeling Groovy brought back the days of the 1960s and 1970s. The music inside was, what else, “Feeling Groovy.” A couple of older hippies were carrying around their purchase — some tie-dyed t-shirts.
The General Store offered old-time glass bottles of original Pepsi-Cola. For some reason, the flavor is different sipping an ice-cold Pepsi from a glass bottle.
For the kids, there was a Farris wheel with enclosed seating. While I am not a Farris wheel person, I would feel safe taking the grandkids on this one. It looked safe and not too tall. The Great Magic Hall offered magic shows, fun for the entire family.
For the adventurous, there was a bungee-jumping area, and you could see the city by taking one of the helicopter riders by Heli-Tours.
This is a great place to spend the day with friends and family. The address is 5770 Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee.