With so many activities to choose from, the Cocoa Beach Pier is the place for family fun. You can enjoy fresh seafood selections, unique beverages and breathtaking ocean views.

The Cocoa Beach Pier is a historic waterfront landmark that dates back to 1962. Brevard County is perfect for a day trip, especially if you have visitors who want to see the Atlantic Ocean.

As far as restaurants to try, there is Pelican’s Bar & Grill (burgers, sandwiches and seafood), Keith’s Oyster Bar (fresh oysters with an open-air oyster bar and their famous Cocoa Beach Boil), The Boardwalk Bar (gator tail, sandwiches and wings), Rikki Tiki Tavern (a variety of favorites) and Sea Dogs (Nathans hot dogs and soft serve ice cream).

At this time, you do have to line up for quick temperature checks at the front of the pier before entering one of the restaurants, bars or gift shops. Capacity is determined by social distancing requirements.

The beach area is the place to be for fun in the sun! You can take surfing lessons (Cocoa Beach Surf School), go pier fishing (there is an 800-foot pier) or play sand volleyball (ace, set and spike!). You can watch the parasailers and the windsurfers, too.

For older adults, it’s much more fun (and safer) to watch the younger people play volley ball, especially since they take it so seriously. The sand on Cocoa Beach is very soft and not really white. It’s hard to walk on the beach unless you get near the edge of the ocean, where it’s wet and hard packed.

Sometimes the water is very clear; other times not so much. When the winds blow east or northeast, the water is churned up and appears darker due to the particles on the bottom being stirred up. When the winds blow from the other direction, the ocean appears more turquoise in color.

You can rent beach chairs, umbrellas, surfboards and more. Pick your place for the day and listen to live music while you hang out and enjoy your favorite beverage. Just enjoy a day in the sun and take in the laid-back beach scene.

We watched some young boys try to ride the waves. They were somewhat successful as we watched them trying to stay on their surf boards. Other people were parasailing with bright red and yellow sails, high above the turquoise ocean. The sun sparkled on the water like scattered diamonds.

It is that time of year for sea turtle nesting. There was a cordoned-off area on the beach to protect the mom and any baby turtles from people and animals, with warning signs posted.

We did see several cruise ships docked offshore. I checked online and found out they were Disney ships. At night they were all lit up and made us yearn for cruising again.

According to the locals, depending on the season, you could catch red fish, whiting, tarpon, snapper, grouper or even flounder off the 800-foot pier. It can get pretty crowded with fisherman of all ages.

To round out your beach adventure, you can visit three shops at the pier: the Pier Shop (beach towels, sunscreen and souvenirs), Tropical Threads Boutique (fashions, accessories, water gear) and Trader Rick’s Surf & Beach Rentals (soda, beer, snacks).

A block away from the pier, you will find one of those mega-souvenir shops right on A1A called BeachWave BeachWare. This is where to shop if you’re looking for bargains. They have everything from t-shirts to swimwear, beach towels, sun screen lotion and much more.

There is also an Ale House Restaurant, Trader Rick’s Marketplace and a Dunkin’ Donuts, so there are plenty of other venues to explore in the area.

The Cocoa Beach Trolley is a fun and inexpensive way to go from Port Canaveral to Cocoa Beach. Service runs every day, but check online for times. Current hours are Monday-Saturday 7 a.m.–9 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. They do have a wheelchair lift and can accommodate bikes and surfboards.

The pier is part of the Westgate Cocoa Beach family of resorts. There is a kiosk where you can purchase discount tickets for Kennedy Space Center, Disney, Universal and SeaWorld. They will also ask if you want to participate in a vacation membership presentation, where you will receive gifts and cash.

For more information, check out their website at www.cocoabeachpier.com. Please note that due to COVID-19 protocols, some restaurants and shops may not always be open, so call to check on hours of operation. The fishing pier is not always open, either.

The pier is located at 401 Meade Ave. in Cocoa Beach and has plenty of nearby parking.