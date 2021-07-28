Disney Springs is the place for some serious shopping and entertainment. While masks are not required for those fully vaccinated, screening is required. You need to go through a security check point and purse check (for females with purses) before being allowed to enter the grounds.
Once through the gates, you will find a delightful outdoor shopping mecca. The serious shopping starts with DisneyStyle, Ron Jon Surf Shop, Tommy Bahamas and Lily Pulitzer. There are 25 different shops in this category.
Moving over to home décor, gifts and specialty shops you will find Harley-Davidson, the Cocoa Cola Store, Shop for Ireland and a host of Disney-themed shops.
Coach, Pandora and Vera Bradley are part of the jewelry and accessories choices. Other categories include health and beauty, toys and games, specialty foods and beverages.
There are many options for quick food as well as table service and lounges. My personal favorite is the Earl of Sandwich where they serve up a fabulous roast beef sandwich with their special creamy horseradish sauce. Other sandwich choices as well as sides and beverages are available.
The Candy Cauldron has a variety of hard-to-find candy as well as a selection of creamy fudge and other sweet treats. They also have many different popcorn flavors and cotton candy.
DisneyStyle offers upscale Disney clothing and other branded products with quality above those items generally purchased for souvenirs.
People lined up at Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew. They had some pretty unique donuts, treats and beverages, great for that mid-afternoon break.
The huge AMC Theater was showing Disney’s ‘Cruella.’ According to the Disney website, ‘Cruella’ follows the early days of one the cinema’s most notorious and fashionable villains. During the 1970s London punk rock revolution, a young grafter (Emma Stone), transforms herself into the raucous, revenge-bent Cruella de Vil. Warning: some flashing lights scenes. (https://movies.disney.com/cruella)
Splittsville Luxury Lanes is a family-friendly bowling and game center. You can rent shoes and many weights of bowling balls are available for use. They do a big business with birthday parties and also have a full-service restaurant.
Outside they have a terrace bar with TV screens (usually with sports games on) and offer a variety of cold drinks and adult beverages. Their frozen drinks, such as rum runners and Pina coladas, are popular. Non-alcoholic versions of some frozen drinks are available.
The M&M store is fun for all ages, It’s so colorful and bright you may want to leave your sunglasses on. M&M’s in all colors and flavor mixtures line the walls. You can purchase anything M&M related like t-shirts, blankets, pajamas, dispensers and many novelty items.
Mixtures of flavors and colors, such as Mermaid mix, Romance mix, Ocean mix and Unicorn mix are highlighted on the back wall.
The Cocoa Cola store also has a variety of soda memorabilia and novelty Coke items and is fun to browse inside and reminisce.
The House of Blues refers to the ‘Blues Brothers’ of movie fame which starred Dan Aykroyd (Elwood) and John Belushi (Jake). It has life-size figures of them for a photo opportunity and lots of t-shirts and souvenirs for purchase.
There are many more shops and restaurants to see. Their website boasts 100 shops, 62 dining options and 23 entertainment venues. (www.disneysprings.com)