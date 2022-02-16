For many people, Florida is a flat land of beaches and saltwater, alligators and swamps. Yet, the Lake Wales Ridge, a spine of land through the center of the Florida peninsula, reaches more than 300 feet above sea level.
The ridge, running south from the Clermont area 150-some miles toward Lake Placid and Archbold, is home to Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales. Here, visitors can enjoy lofty views while exploring a wide variety of native and exotic plants, as well as the site’s iconic marble and coquina tower perched at the summit of the property.
The place offers a great day trip for locals and tourists alike. It blends natural beauty with artistic expression through Singing Tower carillon (bell-ringing) concerts and visual art on the tower itself and throughout the grounds.
Be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes, because there’s a lot of ground to cover – from a low-lying bog ecosystem and a nature trail that meanders up the sandy ridge, to the manicured grounds that take you to the tower and Pinewood Estate.
I’ve visited the place several times, and I find that a half-day visit is never enough time to thoroughly explore all the areas I want to see. However, I always leave feeling satisfied – and, typically, with at least one fun plant or interesting book from the gift shop, as well as a snack from the onsite restaurant.
How to tackle the site?
First, take a look at the visitor’s map on the Gardens website or at the park. When you’re onsite, check out the display of cut flowers on a table in the Visitor Center Complex, too, so you know which plants are in bloom that day.
Once you’ve gotten an idea of the layout, you could head to the 205-foot Singing Tower and its Reflecting Pool, where you will likely find yourself taking way more photographs than you intended. The 60-bell carillon offers both recorded and live music, which can be heard from most everywhere on the property.
From there, make your way through the rolling hills of lush, manicured gardens filled with azaleas, camellias, magnolias and exotic big-leafed plants.
Next, you might want to stroll around Pinewood Estate, a 1930s mansion located at the west end of the property. Though the building is closed until later in 2022, its beautiful grounds, designed by landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, Jr., are open for roaming.
A fun place to visit is the Window by the Pond, a small building with a large window and seating for a dozen or so people. I have had up-close views of an eastern towhee, a green heron and a banded water snake, to name just a few of the species I’ve seen through the window. And, at the birdfeeder outside the building’s entrance, I saw my first painted bunting several years ago. A happy spot indeed.
Nearby is the bog habitat, which combines colorful metal art with vegetation including stately carnivorous pitcher plants. The area’s wide boardwalk makes for an easy stroll.
From the bog, you can mosey back to see the native plants in the Endangered Plant Garden or head out for the Pine Ridge Trail, a .75-mile trail through longleaf pine/turkey oak habitat. Along the trail, be on the lookout for gopher tortoises and other endangered species that call the area home.
In addition, Hammock Hollow Children’s Garden is fun for kids of all ages, with its play areas, “Edward Bok Word Garden,” giant indigo snake sculpture and more. Other locations include the Pollinator Garden and an Outdoor Kitchen.
Edward Bok
Edward Bok, who came to the U.S. as an immigrant and eventually led the Ladies’ Home Journal magazine from 1889 to 1919, was a snowbird who decided to create the Bok Tower Gardens in the 1920s and open it up to visitors.
Feb. 1, 1929, President Calvin Coolidge dedicated the Gardens, “that Bok had made as a gift for visitation by the American people in gratitude for the opportunity they had given him,” according to the Gardens website. Learn more about Bok and his legacy in the Visitor Center, which features photos and other historical artifacts related to Bok and the property.
The pandemic has affected site operations, of course. Visitors must wear masks at the entrance gate, as well as in buildings and open-air parts of the Visitor Center Complex. Masks are not required for those with health conditions or children under age 2.
Bok Tower Gardens, open daily, is located at 1151 Tower Boulevard in Lake Wales.
For information on the Gardens, membership and events including the upcoming Concerts Under the Stars series, call 863-676-1408 or visit https://boktowergardens.org.