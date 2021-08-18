Tucked away in a corner of a building directly off State Road 50 in Clermont is what those who know about it consider a sanctuary, a place away from the hustle and bustle of the heavily trafficked highway. To them it’s a hidden gem, one in which they jealously guard knowledge of its existence. Yet the inevitable cannot be denied and time has arrived in which the secret must be revealed.
The sanctuary is The Saltuary, which Trish DeGroot opened its doors July 2017.
“It’s a hidden little gem,” DeGroot said. She spoke of its uniqueness. “There is no other like it in Clermont.” In fact, for anything similar involves traveling. “People were going to The Villages, Orlando, Winter Haven.”
The Saltuary came into existence due to an “Aha” moment for DeGroot.
“I used to work in the corporate world,” she said. It was in a heavily male dominated environment — automotive. An encounter with a client “pushed her over the brink” and she thought to herself why she was there and what did the future hold for her. So she quit. “Now what am I going to do, I asked myself.”
In her 30s, she returned to school and learned massage therapy. She also took aromatherapy courses (and more on that later).
Once certified and licensed, she began working for another therapy practice. At the same time she contemplated starting her own practice. In her research she came across a therapist who (in DeGroot’s own words) “was giving away all her knowledge for free.” Finally, the woman directly asked DeGroot whether she was going to buy the practice or not.
DeGroot didn’t and instead this is how The Saltuary came to be.
Several weeks ago, DeGroot was introduced to Katie Kamala; actually, it was a re-introduction. The two had met years earlier but didn’t realize it until DeGroot mentioned she had taken a course in aromatherapy several years ago and where it had been.
“It turned out that I was the instructor,” said Kamala. “At that time, no one in the area was teaching aromatherapy except me.”
As to how Kamala re-encountered DeGroot, she recently moved back to this area after a number of years in south Florida, where she had run several businesses. This was after having lived on and off in India where she studied Ayurveda; for a brief period of time she lived in an ashram.
(An ashram is a hermitage or monastery which is a place for practicing yoga, meditation and other spiritual practices to evolve and grow spiritually. Ayurveda is a natural system of medicine, originated in India more than 3,000 years ago. The term Ayurveda is derived from the Sanskrit words ayur (life) and veda (science or knowledge). Thus, Ayurveda translates to knowledge of life.) (sources: chopra.com; sadhguru.org; Johns Hopkins University)
When the two discovered their common bonds, they had a realization. They each had strengths that complemented one another. Each has different massage therapy expertise, plus Kamala also is experienced in yoga and meditation. Thus a symbiotic teaming together developed when DeGroot offered her space to Kamala.
“When Trish offered me the opportunity, I took it,” Kamala said. “I believe the new world of business is cooperation.”
ABOUT THE SALTUARY
While one of DeGroot’s expertise is sports massage therapy, guests can avail themselves to,as its name states, to salt therapy — one of a number of treatment options available to help people remove the stresses of modern day to day existence. (Incidentally, DeGroot also performs non-invasive face lifts._
The room is lit in such a fashion as to immediately put a person in a comfortable state of being.
“What I use is pharmaceutical grade salt,” DeGroot said as she pointed out the salt dissolving machinery that permeates the salutary. That salt, she added, is 99.99% pure salt. “It’s definitely not your table salt.”
A person doesn’t have to wear anything special, and many who partake do so wearing their street clothes.
All in all, it fosters a feeling of deep relaxation.
“People have fallen asleep while in the salt room,” DeGroot said.
There also is an infrared dry sauna, which is good for detoxifying the body, as well as helping relieve muscle strain and soreness.
However, the salt room nor the infrared sauna are not what first greets the eyes. From one end of the facility to the other, are colors — lavender and purple — that enable a person to be placed at ease. These colors are the “third eye of Chakra,” according to Kamala.
For her part, Kamala — who has studied and practiced yoga and meditation, as well as Ayurveda massage therapy more than 25 years —focuses upon a variety of wellness practices.
“I want people to transform,” she said and explained why. “You have to invest in your health.”
Toward that, she offers sound healing, Ayuverdic nutrition, gemstone facials, hot and cold stone massage and Marma Point therapy; the latter is akin to acupuncture, but without the needles. In all, it’s rejuvenation for mind-body-soul reads Kamala’s literature.
Regardless whatever massage therapy is selected, there is one over-riding goal, that of a client’s health and well-being physically, mentally and emotionally.
“When you see the results, that makes it all worthwhile,” said DeGroot, who further elaborated. “We get personal satisfaction.”
Kamala concurred.
“People need massage,” she said. “People need the human touch.”
INTERESTED?
The Saltuary
Sunnyside Plaza
1217 Bowman St., Clermont
The Saltuary is open Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only. Trish DeGroot is there during the day, with Katie Kamala focused on the evening.
Trish DeGroot can be reached at 352-434-4570, or: thesaltuary@gmail.com
Katie Kamala can be reached at 407-760-8214, or: KatieKamalaWellness.com
The Saltuary has a Facebook page. Its website is currently under construction