Florida residents still have time to apply for one of four $1,200 scholarships to be awarded by the Florida Supervisors of Elections to Florida college students in 2023. However, do not delay, as the deadline to return the scholarship application, which includes two letters of recommendation, is March 10.
Applicants must be:
• Registered to vote in the State of Florida
• Enrolled as a full-time student in a senior college or university in Florida
• Majoring in political science/public; or business administration; or journalism/mass communications
Applicants must also possess at least a “C” average for the previous year, demonstrate financial need and be available for an interview in the county where they are registered to vote.
An application is also available at PolkElections.gov