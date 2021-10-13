Dear Champions,
September was an eventful month for the City of Clermont and October is sure to follow suit.
I’d like to thank the community for attending the Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony. City staff did an outstanding job coordinating the event and we had a great turnout to honor our true champions: First Responders.
We also selected our new city manager: Brian Bulthuis. We’re excited to welcome him to Clermont from Ackworth, Ga. We as a council are very proud of our decision and know he will do a great job.
Our Parks and Recreation Department is doing a wonderful job keeping the community connected through events and programs. Sips ‘n’ Salsa was a night full of fun celebrating Clermont’s Hispanic culture, competitions and dancing. (You can check out a highlight video on the city’s Facebook page.)
The Clermont Police Department hosted their annual National Night Out event to bring the community together and get to know law enforcement officers. The Clermont Fire Department and other local agencies joined us. Thank you to everyone who participated.
Project Scholars’ Pig on the Pond Community Festival returns Friday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 17 at Waterfront Park. As a longtime sponsor of the event, the City of Clermont is excited to welcome everyone. Pig on the Pond has been raising money to give students scholarships for 23 years and is voted one of Central Florida’s most popular events. Learn more at www.pigonthepond.org.
Check out the city’s calendar at www.ClermontFL.gov/calendar for more fun events and programs like Sommer Sports’ races, the Clermont Downtown Partnership’s Harvest Festival and the city’s Book Bingo.
Until Next Time.