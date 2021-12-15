It’s that special time of year in downtown Clermont and a beloved annual event — its 32nd this year — Light Up Clermont, which took place Dec. 3.
The streets began filling early, with vendors setting up tables and kiosks hawking goods specifically targeted for Christmas, as well as merchandise that could serve as either stocking stuffers or even gifts themselves; food trucks firing up grills; music being pumped up by a DJ, and most important of all, people jamming the streets primarily up and down Montrose and Seventh Streets.
Daylight when it first began, as skies darkened, people — especially children — grew more animated, awaiting the official lighting of the city hall Christmas tree and garland wrapped street lamps.
Then, when Mayor Tim Murry and all but one of the city councilors took to the stage, introduced by acting interim city manager Scott Davidoff, who also introduced Clermont’s new city manager, Brian Boltius, anticipation rose, especially when the mayor began the countdown, accompanied by a young girl who flipped the switch as the crowd yelled out “Zero!”