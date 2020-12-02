The Clermont Historical Society will hold a yard sale at the Clermont Historic Village, 490 West Avenue, on Saturday, Dec. 5, running 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Items offered will range from furniture, art work, and home decor to purple martin birdhouses, antique orange crates and an early fire department hose cart.
Featured items will be four collectable dolls and an angel tree topper. All dolls and the tree topper are in their original boxes, and their condition ranges from very good to new.
In addition, take part in a holiday-themed give-away for a chance to win a handmade table centerpiece (shown here); two holiday baskets with sparkling cider, wine glasses and a holiday candle; and an electric candle warmer with a variety of scented waxes. Purchase tickets ($1 each; $5 for six) at the Clermont Historical Village.
Additional pictures and information about the Village are posted on the group’s Facebook page. For more information, call 352-242-7734.