How to Use YouTube to Grow Your Business

 

Best practices for creating a YouTube Channel and compelling video content that promotes your products and services 

Wednesday, Dec 8, 1 p.m.

 

Tax Boot Camp for Small Business Owners

 

Tax professionals explain tax ideas and strategies for the owner with limited experience in this important area. 

Thursday, Dec 9, 6 p.m.

 

Marketing Your Business

 

Learn various marketing strategies and practical marketing tips. 

Saturday, Dec 11, 9:30 a.m.

 

Email Marketing Quick Start for 2022

 

Prepare yourself for 2022 with an actionable and effective marketing strategy. 

Tuesday, Dec 14, 7 p.m. 

 

QuickBooks Power Users

 

QuickBooks online class to learn about the basic reports and how to create them for your company. 

Wednesday, Dec 15, 6 p.m. 

 

Use Information Technology to Run and Grow Your Business

 

Leverage the use of IT tools as an important path to success for starting and growing a business.

Thursday, Dec 16, 7 p.m. 

 

Pinterest 101 — The Basics that Make You Money

 

Learn the basics of Pinterest as a business tool.

Thursday, Jan 6, 5:30 p.m. 

 

ESB1 — Creating a Quick Business Plan

 

Learn to use the “Lean Canvas” approach to draft a one-page business plan.

Saturday, Jan 8, 9 a.m. 

 

Franchises — An Easier Way to Owning a Business

 

Wednesday, Jan 12, 5:30 p.m.

 

Sell Online with Google’s E-Commerce Tools

 

Learn how to list your products for free with Google tools and explore online selling using a Shopifty E-Commerce store.

Thursday, Jan 13, 1 p.m. 

 

Planning Your Website for Online Success

 

Your business needs a website. Learn how to set it up for online success.

Thursday, Jan 13, 7 p.m. 

 

This workshop will give you the skills to take those first critical steps in starting a successful business.

Saturday, Jan 15, 9 a.m. 

 

Getting Started with QuickBooks

 

This basic QuickBooks Online class will show you why tracking your finances is important to your business success.

Wednesday, Jan 19, 6 p.m. 

 

The Business Plan — What is it and why do I need one?

 

Learn why you need a plan, what should be in your plan and how to assemble the information.

Thursday, Jan 20, 5:30 p.m. 

 

ESB3 – Successfully Marketing Your Business

 

You will learn how to make people aware of your business and gett them to buy your product or service.

Saturday, Jan 22, 9 a.m.

 

Little Known Secrets to Confidently Grow Your Mailing List

 

Learn how to grow your email distribution list and make it one of your most valuable business assets.

Tuesday, Jan 25, 7 p.m. 

 

Pinterest 201: How to Get Started Using Pinterest in a Weekend

 

Take the next steps in leveraging Pinterest for your business.

Thursday, Jan 27, 7 p.m. 

 

Make Your Website Work for You in 2022

 

Learn how to create a search-friendly website that drives user action and supports your business goals.

Friday, Jan 28, 1 p.m. 

 

ESB4 – Successfully Marketing Your Business

 

Proper management of finances is crucial to any business’s success and a special set of skills is needed.

Saturday, Jan 29, 9 a.m. 

 

