All courses free unless otherwise noted
How to Use YouTube to Grow Your Business
Best practices for creating a YouTube Channel and compelling video content that promotes your products and services
Wednesday, Dec 8, 1 p.m.
Tax Boot Camp for Small Business Owners
Tax professionals explain tax ideas and strategies for the owner with limited experience in this important area.
Thursday, Dec 9, 6 p.m.
Marketing Your Business
Learn various marketing strategies and practical marketing tips.
Saturday, Dec 11, 9:30 a.m.
Email Marketing Quick Start for 2022
Prepare yourself for 2022 with an actionable and effective marketing strategy.
Tuesday, Dec 14, 7 p.m.
QuickBooks Power Users
QuickBooks online class to learn about the basic reports and how to create them for your company.
Wednesday, Dec 15, 6 p.m.
Use Information Technology to Run and Grow Your Business
Leverage the use of IT tools as an important path to success for starting and growing a business.
Thursday, Dec 16, 7 p.m.
Pinterest 101 — The Basics that Make You Money
Learn the basics of Pinterest as a business tool.
Thursday, Jan 6, 5:30 p.m.
ESB1 — Creating a Quick Business Plan
Learn to use the “Lean Canvas” approach to draft a one-page business plan.
Saturday, Jan 8, 9 a.m.
Franchises — An Easier Way to Owning a Business
Wednesday, Jan 12, 5:30 p.m.
Sell Online with Google’s E-Commerce Tools
Learn how to list your products for free with Google tools and explore online selling using a Shopifty E-Commerce store.
Thursday, Jan 13, 1 p.m.
Planning Your Website for Online Success
Your business needs a website. Learn how to set it up for online success.
Thursday, Jan 13, 7 p.m.
This workshop will give you the skills to take those first critical steps in starting a successful business.
Saturday, Jan 15, 9 a.m.
Getting Started with QuickBooks
This basic QuickBooks Online class will show you why tracking your finances is important to your business success.
Wednesday, Jan 19, 6 p.m.
The Business Plan — What is it and why do I need one?
Learn why you need a plan, what should be in your plan and how to assemble the information.
Thursday, Jan 20, 5:30 p.m.
ESB3 – Successfully Marketing Your Business
You will learn how to make people aware of your business and gett them to buy your product or service.
Saturday, Jan 22, 9 a.m.
Little Known Secrets to Confidently Grow Your Mailing List
Learn how to grow your email distribution list and make it one of your most valuable business assets.
Tuesday, Jan 25, 7 p.m.
Pinterest 201: How to Get Started Using Pinterest in a Weekend
Take the next steps in leveraging Pinterest for your business.
Thursday, Jan 27, 7 p.m.
Make Your Website Work for You in 2022
Learn how to create a search-friendly website that drives user action and supports your business goals.
Friday, Jan 28, 1 p.m.
ESB4 – Successfully Marketing Your Business
Proper management of finances is crucial to any business’s success and a special set of skills is needed.
Saturday, Jan 29, 9 a.m.
Harry Spaight is a SCORE volunteer.