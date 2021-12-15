The Poinsettia plant is indegenous to Mexico and Central America and is widely known for its red and green foliage. It is widely used in Christmas floral displays.
To grow, poinettias need a strict light/dark regimen to provide color. It needs at least six hours of light daily. While poinsettias can be kept indoors throught the summer, many people chose to move them outdoors in the sunny, but protected area of the flower garden.
They will often drop their leaves if they are exposed to sudden change in temperature, or if they are in extreme need of water.
ABOUT THE CLERMONT GARDEN CLUB
The Clermont Garden Club shares plants on a monthly basis with the library in order to foster community awareness and to connect the public to our programs, civic activities and community outreach. For more information on becoming a member or for clubhouse rentals, visit: http/www.ClermontGardenClub.com