The holiday season is finally here! Time to deck the halls and get those gifts ready! A common plant seen this time of year is the poinsettia. These showy plants have been bred to keep their color through the season, with some varieties blooming as early as October. Let’s talk about a few interesting poinsettia facts, and then I will tell you how to plant them in our landscape.
Did you know that the showing color you see if not the poinsettia flower? These are the bracts. A bract is a modified leaf with flowers in clusters further up the stalk. These bracts attract pollinators to the smaller flower cluster. Poinsettia flowers are usually much less showy than the bracts.
Day length is the major factor influencing when the plant flowers. These short-day plants require 14–14.5 hours of darkness. Temperatures over 79 F degrees and less than 14 hours of darkness can delay flowering. Exposure to indoor lights can impact this, as well. Poinsettia growers manage light and temperatures in greenhouses to ensure they are colorful in time for the holiday season in November.
Despite the common misconception, these plants are not poisonous. Some people may be allergic to the milk sap, but that is usually mild.
If you have a potted poinsettia, keep it in an area with indirect light exposure for about 6 hours a day. Temperatures between 65–70 F are best to keep it blooming. Only water when the soil dry to the touch.
Overwatering can lead to root rot and other issues. Lightly fertilize one every 4–6 weeks. If you want to ensure the plant flowers again the next November, keep the plant in complete darkness for 14 hours a day starting in October. In about two months, you will see the blooms starting.
For poinsettias in the landscape, purchase a plant that blooms in early to mid-November. Plant in the early spring where it gets full sun for 3–6 hours a day. Be sure the area does not get artificial light at night. Plant in an area that has moist but well drained soil. The required a pH of 5.5–6.5. Monthly slow-release fertilizer with equal amounts nitrogen and phosphorous help keep the plant healthy. Only low levels of potassium are required in the fertilizer. Prune monthly until September, leaving four leaves per shoot.
For both potted and landscape plants, prune bracts when they start to wilt.
Enjoy your plant for years to come!
Jamie Daugherty is the Residential Horticulture Agent of the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension office based in Tavares. Questions? Email lakemg@ifas.ufl.edu or call 352-343-4101.
