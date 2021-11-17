Being conducted by U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps in Florida
U.S. Naval Sea Cadet chiefs representing the Clermont Battalion are in the process of documenting the personal stories of WW 2 veterans who reside in central Florida
The first interview was scheduled Nov. 6 by Sea Cadet Chief Kurt Schindele, 18, who interviewed Gunners Mate Chief Bob Dickerson, 96, who was a submarine veteran who served multiple tours in the Pacific Theater.
Dickerson discussed and shared mementos he saved from his service, including commendation letters from Admiral Chester Nimitz and Admiral James Forrestal.
Schindele’s father, Clermont Battlion Commanding Officer Lt. Gary Schindele, USNSCC, is proud of his son and the unit for taking on this responsibility.
“We can only learn from history if we know about that history,” said the elder Schindele. “ With the ever-decreasing number of World War II veterans alive, I feel it is more important than ever to capture as much information about that era as possible when it is still available to receive a first-hand account.
“It is also the Chief’s responsibility to preserve and pass on the history of the Navy, and these interviews serve as an excellent history and heritage teaching moment for our Sea Cadets,” he said in conclusion.
ABOUT BOB DICKERSON
He served four successful war patrols onboard the USS Queenfish (SS-393) and contributing to destroying 45,000 tons of enemy shipping, and personally sinking two enemy ships, using the Queenfish’s 3-inch deck gun.
In addition, served at Recruit Training Center, Newport, Rhode Island; Naval Base, Newport News, Va.; Navel Submarine Base New London, Groton, Conn,; Office New Construction, Mare Island, Calif.; and the USS Remora (SS-487).
Dickerson received the following citations and awards during his naval career:
• American Campaign Ribbon
• Asiatic Pacific Campaign Ribbon
• WW2 Victory Medal
• Philippine Liberation Campaign Ribbon
• Navy Commendation Medal
• Qualified Submarine Warfare (Dolphins)
• Good Conduct Medal