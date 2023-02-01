I have been extremely fortunate that no family member of mine lives with dementia. Without a doubt it is one of the cruelest, devastating diseases that there is.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, in 2020 as many as 5.8 million Americans were living with Alzheimer’s Disease, the most common form of dementia.
However, I hear about dementia all the time from my friends whose mothers are in special nursing homes where they can be expertly cared for.
One lady I know who is 89 years old suffers from frightening hallucinations that someone is going to break down the walls and kill her. Another mom doesn’t always recognize her daughter, yet she can talk about relatives long passed away as if they were here now.
Another, a loving father, just lost his wife to Alzheimer’s and he is now fading just like her. He gets very frustrated and angry because he’s confused a lot of the time and he keeps asking for his wife.
To me, that is beyond sad. It is absolutely tragic. So, when I was asked to take part in a dementia exercise, I was extremely curious to find out what it is like to be elderly and living with this merciless disease for which there is, so far, no cure.
After I had put on the dark glasses to represent peripheral vision, the earphones with the crackly noise that were supposed to confuse me and two pairs of gloves to give me the feeling of neuropathy, I immediately felt at a major disadvantage.
I was partnered up with a young lady who was doing the experience to better understand what her grandmother Sue, who suffers from dementia, lives through every day.
We were both given five activities that we had to carry out in 15 minutes in a darkened room that contained a bedroom, a small lounge and a kitchen, a bit like a studio flat.
Immediately, I was worried that I wouldn’t remember my tasks. I was asked to find the number seven in a pack of cards, lay the table for two for dinner, pour two glasses of water and put them on the table, write three sentences to my family on a notepad and honestly, I can’t remember the fifth task.
Even though I knew we were being supervised by a certified dementia practitioner from Visiting Angels living assistance services, and a hospice liaison for Compassionate Care Hospice, it was still very unnerving being let loose.
There was a strobe light in the corner of the room that somehow added to the confusion of entering a dark room and not being able to barely see anything as I fumbled around. As earlier stated, I felt anxious that I wasn’t going to be able to complete my tasks, which didn’t help.
Once I had found what I needed to complete the tasks, it was so difficult trying to complete them with two pairs of gloves on. My hands felt heavy and clumsy and I could barely grip things, let alone write a decent sentence.
I almost completed four tasks out of five, which wasn’t bad. But if you think I had 15 minutes to do four simple, everyday tasks, then you get a picture of how difficult it must be for a person with dementia.
When the time was up, both the other person and I tore those earphones and glasses off, which is what the certified dementia practitioner said is what most everyone does at the end of the exercise. It’s understandable. I couldn’t stand it a moment longer, that feeling of helplessness was overwhelming.
Admittedly, the exercise is designed to show all of the main symptoms of dementia, yet not all patients suffer from them all at once, usually only those people in the latter stages. But even just one symptom is bad enough. The feeling of confusion, of wandering around the walls with my hands to do a simple task was quite horrifying and I hated the feeling of being out of control.
I hope and I pray that doctors find a cure for this heartless disease as soon as they can because the thought of so many people — usually older generations — suffering from it is heartbreaking. Yet I’m grateful I got a chance to get a glimpse into this scary world, for now I definitely have a better understanding of it.