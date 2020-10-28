Development continues in the Clermont area, as two projects southeast of Highway 50 and US 27 move forward.
CBRE recently announced that it has been selected by Olympus, “a game-changing development project for Central Florida,” to market parcels within the 243-acre master planned community directly to developers and end users. Groundbreaking is expected in 2021.
At the Clermont location, Olympus plans to combine multi-sport training and competition venues; wellness, health and fitness facilities; and a town center featuring restaurants, shops, hotels, and cultural and community events.
The Olympus property is bordered to the west by US 27 and Lake Louisa State Park. Olympus is located in close proximity both to the new western entrance of Walt Disney World and to State Road 429. The $419.6 million Lake/Orange County connector, a 5-mile tolled expressway linking US 27 in south Lake County to SR 429 in west Orange County, will be located just below the Olympus property.
In addition, Dream Finders Homes will start land development the end of October on its newly acquired Hartwood Marsh Road Subdivision, located on the southwest corner of Hartwood Marsh Road and a future Hancock Road Extension. The 116-acre subdivision will have 321 single-family home sites. New homes will likely range from the high $200s to the low $500s, according to Gerry Boeneman, the company’s Central Florida division president.
The Hartwood Marsh project is to be divided into two phases, with the first comprising 174 lots and the second 147. Construction of models and sales are expected to launch by next summer.