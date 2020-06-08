The Clermont Historical Society is looking for female uniforms from World War II to add to a display in the Clermont Historic Village’s Quonset hut. The hut was built on site in 1943 to house soldiers that were training for the war effort. Many years later, the Historical Society refurbished the interior and opened it to the public as a World War II Museum.
Over the years, generous donors have given some amazing items that are on display, including many male uniforms. But when it comes to the ladies, all they have are some great nurse and axillary nurse uniforms. In addition to the important work the women who wore those uniforms accomplished, other women did everything from driving various vehicles and working in motor pools, to transmitting messages and even serving as test pilots.
The Historical Society would love to add some of those uniforms to its collection before the Village in downtown Clermont reopens when the governor announces phase two of the state’s reopening. To speak with someone regarding making a donation or for more information about the Clermont Historical Society and Village, call Roxanne Brown at 352-242-7734.
While currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Historic Village has many interesting historical photos and articles available for viewing on its Facebook page.