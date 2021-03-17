It’s spring here in Florida and the season for many bird species to reproduce. Common “backyard” birds in Central Florida include the tiny Carolina wren, the mourning dove, the Carolina chickadee and the cardinal. Locals have reported seeing bluebirds recently if they have nest boxes.
Of course, birds start as eggs, with varied incubation times. Then they are hatchlings (1-3 days, without feathers), then nestlings (3-13 days, eyes open, with the beginning of feathers) and then fledglings. At this stage, they can hop, walk and practice their flying with parents nearby. The parents are still protecting and feeding them at this stage, which only lasts two to three days.
Unfortunately, people often “rescue” healthy young birds assuming that if they are sitting on the ground or moving awkwardly, they must be injured or abandoned. Baby birds spend time on the ground when they are learning to fly. You can facilitate this process by keeping cats and dogs inside or in a closed yard. Note the bird’s location and check on it every three hours for about 24 hours. At the end of this period, unless it is injured, it will have joined its parents or moved to another location.
If the baby bird has no feathers or cannot stand or perch, it must be returned to the nest. This can usually be located in a tree or shrub very close to where you find the bird. It is extremely important that you return the baby to its nest and exit the immediate vicinity as soon as possible.
If you cannot locate the nest or it has been destroyed, simply create a substitute. Use a plastic berry box or a planter with drain holes. Fill the container with natural, non-absorbent material such as pine straw, dried grass, or leaves. Anchor it securely to the shady side of a tree or in shrubs close to where you discovered the baby. Parent birds have a strong urge to feed and will locate and tend their young, if given a chance.
Gently place the baby bird in the new nest and observe it from a good distance, checking periodically to make sure the parents return. If the nest is in an awkward place and must be moved, move it a few feet each day to a safer position. While there are rescue and rehabilitation avian organizations in the area, they usually focus on birds of prey, not songbirds.
If you would like to know more about native birds and their eggs and nests, Trout Lake Nature Center has educational exhibits, information and special birding events.
Contributed by Trout Lake Nature Center (www.troutlakenaturecenter.com), an independent donation-based nonprofit organization located in Eustis.