When we complain about a situation, person or group of people, we place ourselves in an addictive cycle of negativity. It may feel momentarily good to vent, to satiate our self-importance, but the long term effects are a detriment to our brains, bodies and souls.
Best Selling author of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series, Jack Canfield, wrote in his article What Happens to Your Brain When You Complain, “When you complain, your body releases the stress hormone cortisol. This hormone is beneficial for situations where you actually need to go into a fight-or-flight mode, but it’s not something that you want released into your body on a regular basis. Cortisol can cause high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and can even increase your chances of having a stroke.”
Bestselling author, Travis Bradberry wrote in his Entrepreneur article titled How Complaining Rewires Your Brain for Negativity, “Who’d want to build a temporary bridge every time you need to cross a river? It makes a lot more sense to construct a permanent bridge. So, your neurons grow closer together, and the connections between them become more permanent. Scientists like to describe this process as, “Neurons that fire together, wire together.””
The mindset of complaining convinces us that nothing is going right; it breeds blame, discontentment and often times depression that will color our perspective in all areas of our lives. If that wakeup call isn’t enough to convince us to quit the habit, we should consider the research from Stanford University that states that our grumble tirades harm the brains of the people we’re complaining to on a consistent basis.
That’s why the Word of God warns us not to live a life of fault finding, but of cheerfulness as it outlines in this powerful scripture:
Philippians 2:14-16 Live a cheerful life, without complaining or division among yourselves. For then you will be seen as innocent, faultless, and pure children of God, even though you live in the midst of a brutal and perverse culture. For you will appear among them as shining lights in the universe, holding out the words of eternal life. -The Passion Translation
Although it’s easy to complain—and we’ve all been there—we’re only one decision away of combatting that mindset with gratitude.
It’s super difficult to criticize when we’re grateful for all God provides.
This week’s practice:
When you sense a complaint knocking on your heart, purposely think on something you’re grateful for regarding the person or circumstance. It’s in the state of gratitude that we find compassion and solutions.
Take time each morning to thank God for 10 things you’re grateful for. Journal those so you can look back and remind yourself when you’re going through a hard time and are tempted to complain. You’ll have pages and pages to pull strength from.
Feel grateful as you’re thanking God for each situation, person or thing. This helps you solidify the truth in your heart.
Remember, everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
Feel free to write me with any questions, insights and/or prayer requests.