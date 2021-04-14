According to the National Autism Association, autism is a bio-neurological developmental disability that affects the normal development of the brain in various areas. Those areas include social interaction, communication skills and cognitive function. Autism generally appears before a child reaches his or her third birthday, and the NAA notes it is diagnosed four times as often in boys than it is in girls. Roughly 40 percent of children with autism do not speak, but parents whose children speak between the ages of 12 and 18 months should know that such youngsters can still ultimately be diagnosed with autism. In such instances, the NAA notes that children lose the words they previously learned. Incidences of autism appear to be on the rise, though the reasons for that remain unclear. According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of autism had risen to one in every 59 children by 2018. That’s twice as great as the rate in 2004, when the CDC reported one in 125 children were diagnosed with autism.