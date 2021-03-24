When the weather starts to warm, people are inspired to once again venture outdoors and spend more time away from home. People can benefit from having quick and easy dinner recipes at the ready so that hours are not spent in the kitchen after a day of fun in the fresh air.
With mere minutes of preparation and about 15 minutes cooking time, this recipe for “Chicken, ham, and Swiss roulades” from “Real Simple Dinner Tonight: Done” (Time Home Entertainment) from the editors of Real Simple makes a simple weeknight meal that is tasty, too.
Chicken, ham, and Swiss roulades
Serves 4
8small chicken cutlets (about 11⁄2 pounds total)
8thin slices cooked ham
8thin slices Swiss cheese
4tablespoons olive oil
6cups mixed greens
1cup grape tomatoes, halved
1tablespoon white wine vinegar
¼cup whole-grain mustard
Heat oven to 400 F. Season the chicken with 1⁄2 teaspoon salt and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper. Roll up each cutlet with 1 slice of the ham and 1 slice of the Swiss cheese. Skewer the roulades closed with toothpicks.
Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the roulades and cook, turning occasionally, until golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer the skillet to an oven and roast the roulades until cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, toss the greens and tomatoes with the vinegar, the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Serve with the roulades and mustard.