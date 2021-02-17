The City of Clermont’s disc golf course recently ranked among the top 100 in the world.
Champions Pointe Disc Golf Course was rated No. 90 by disc golfers on the app UDisc. The company released the 2021 list today on its blog, Release Point. UDisc’s directory includes over 11,000 disc golf courses with over 2 million ratings from disc golfers.
Clermont’s course was the only course in central Florida to make the list, and one of just three courses in the state, following a course in Tallahassee, ranked 61, and a course in Jacksonville, ranked 95. Clermont’s course received a grade of 91.17 out of 100 based on 1,018 ratings on UDisc.
“Champions Pointe is one of the longest, most beautiful and well-maintained courses in Florida,” Clermont parks and recreation director Scott Davidoff said. “I would encourage everyone from beginners to experts to enjoy this amazing facility.”