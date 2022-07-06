FORT MYERS BEACH — Many people travel to enjoy Florida’s beaches each year, and Fort Myers Beach is one of those places. In addition to the beach and businesses there is a special building, the Mound House, now an environmental center and cultural museum.
It is the oldest standing structure on Fort Myers Beach. Restored in 1921, it sits atop a much older structure, an ancient Calusa shell mound. The Calusas were an indigenous nation and the mounds that they built were made up of shells, bones and pottery.
While these mounds were originally thought to simply be a place to discard their trash, research has found that these mounds also served as territory markers and burial memorials.
The house and grounds are on their own island surrounded by water. You can immerse yourself in the natural environment of Estero Bay. There are guided kayak eco-tours giving you access to the Great Calusa Blueway paddling trail, as well as three acres of landscaped grounds with tree shaded picnic tables.
The two-story house looks like it did back in the early 1900s, with exhibits that span over 2,000 years of local history. The Mound House is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The grounds are beautiful and various trees and plants are highlighted such as cabbage palm and flowering prickly pear cactus.
There is a dock where the kayaks are launched from and plenty of grounds to stroll around and enjoy what nature has to offer.
Some of the tours available are the museum tour; Cool Calusa Tools Tour; Shell Mound Tour; Mangroves by Kayak; Untold Stories Tour; Family Fun Kayaks; Newton Park Guided Beach Walk; and Calusa Masks and Pottery.
The Cool Calusa Tools tour focuses on tools used by the Calusa Indians, also known as the ‘shell people,’ who lived in Southwest Florida for over 2,000 years. You can swing a real conch hammer, try using a shark tooth carving tool and even handle an ancient atlatl ‘spear thrower.’
The Shell Mound Tour takes you on a journey through the 2,000-year-old Calusa Indian Mound Shell site. Learn about what clues archaeologists uncovered about this ancient society. There is an underground path to the Shell Mound.
The Kayak Tours explore the winding mangrove creeks and hidden waterways of the Estero Bay Aquatic Preserve. You may see birds, fish, manatees and even dolphins.
The Untold Stories Tour focuses on the characters who at one time called the Mound House home, from farmers to scientists to developers and even casino owners.
There is a guided museum tour that shows you what type of artifacts were discovered about the Calusa Indians. This is an interesting educational experience.
ABOUT THE MOUND HOUSE
The Mound House is at 451 Connecticut St., Fort Myers Beach.
For tour prices, tour dates and times, visit: www.moundhouse.org, or: 239-765-0865.
The Mound House is funded through the Florida Communities Trust using Florida Forever Funds acquired in 2000. It is sponsored by the Town of Fort Myers Beach, Friends of the Mound House, Lee County Tourist Development Council, Department of State, Florida Historical Resources, the Florida Historical Commission and the Florida Humanities Council.