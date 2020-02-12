Educational Choice gives families the flexibility to send their children to any traditional public school, regardless of where in Florida they live, as long as the school has capacity and the family can provide transportation.
Lake County Schools began accepting applications for Educational Choice transfers from Lake County residents today, Feb. 3. The Open Enrollment window will remain open through April 30 for Lake residents. A second window, for all Florida residents, opens in June.
If an open school (one with capacity to take additional students) receives more applications than open seats, a random, computerized lottery will be held and selected applicants will be contacted in the order determined by the lottery. Other applicants will be placed on a waiting list.
Applications to schools with closed capacity – no room for out-of-zone students – also will be placed on a waiting list in an order determined by a random, computerized lottery. Those applicants will be notified of openings in the order of the list.
Learn more about Open Enrollment for Lake County Schools at www.lake.k12.fl.us/EducationalChoice.