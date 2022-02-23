LEESBURG — Two elementary school teachers and one high school teacher — all with three years’ experience — recently learned they were the leaders in their profession.
William “Lee” Fouraker, a television production teacher at East Ridge High, Alexa DeJarlais, a kindergarten teacher at Fruitland Park Elementary, and Tori Grable, a fifth grade teacher at Seminole Springs Elementary, were named the Lake County Schools Rookie Teacher of the Year finalists.
Additionally, three District employees who provide essential support to ensure schools run smoothly were tapped as the Lake County School-Related Employee of the Year finalists.
The essential employees include Serita Morgan, a family school liaison for Beverly Shores Elementary, Shaun Smith, the head custodian at Eustis Middle, and Susan Johnson, a first grade teaching assistant at Fruitland Park Elementary School.
The Rookie Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year finalists were notified Thursday, Feb. 17 by Superintendent Diane Kornegay, school board member Mollie Cunningham, and a caravan of representatives from the district, the Education Foundation of Lake County and Insight Credit Union.
The entourage visited each of the finalists’ schools to announce their recognition and to celebrate with their principals and other school staff.
The 2023 Rookie Teacher of the Year and the 2022 School-Related Employee of the Year will be announced at a reception presented by Insight Credit Union and sponsored by Ernie Morris Enterprises, Graff Holdings, and Dragon Financial, at 5:30 p.m., March 9 at The Venetian Center, Leesburg. The event will be hosted by the Education Foundation of Lake County, which coordinates recognition events for the school district.
About the Education Foundation of Lake County
Established in 1987, Education Foundation of Lake County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and designated direct support organization for Lake County Schools. Our mission is to serve as the connection between our community and public education, evaluating needs and securing resources to enhance the quality of education. The Education Foundation of Lake County operates for the benefit of students and teachers in Lake County Public Schools.
Education Foundation of Lake County is ranked among the Top 50 Education Foundations in the United States by the Caruthers Institute. For more info, please visit EdFoundationLake.com
