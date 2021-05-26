Language is an imperfect means of communication, and words, although clearly defined in the word bible known as the dictionary, can often mean different things to different people.
A one-word definition found in the dictionary for diversity is “variety.”
A brief discussion at a recent Clermont City Council meeting illustrates how one word, with a simple meaning, can create confusion.
During the citizen comments portion of the meeting, a local Facebook commentator and city hall critic, Dani Page, stood up before the council and made the following statement:
“The World Cultural Diversity Day thing, I guess I took offense to that. I think our city is pretty safe. I don’t think our city is racist. Instead of focusing on diversity and what I consider division, maybe we should have picked a different kind of day to celebrate in Clermont. Maybe Americana Day or Togetherness Day. With you, sir, [to Mayor Tim Murry] it is always something about race and being divided. It is laughable we just had Law Enforcement month. I think we are all over it.”
So, a local social media city hall critic coming out against a simple council proclamation is one thing and certainly part of the world we live in, but what happened next was more surprising.
When it was his time to speak, City Councilman Jim Purvis chimed in with his view of diversity.
“All I’m going to say is we have had enough discussion in the last six months about division in the city. I sure would like to see a proclamation about a Come Together Day, rather than pointing out our divisions and diversities of philosophies. We are all diverse – that is what makes this country what it is. I see no value in continually underscoring the negatives.”
Both speakers might do well to try to understand the point of celebrating diversity.
Division seeks to separate and exclude. Admitting we are a diverse people doesn’t separate us. Many of us come from different backgrounds, races and walks of life.
The city’s proclamation was a great way to bring people together while acknowledging that our differences are real and part of what makes the city and our nation strong.
There was a reason one of the first mottos our founding fathers used on the seal of the United States was E. Pluribus Unum.
Out of many, one.