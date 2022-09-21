Grab family and friends and kick off your holiday shopping at this year’s Fall Book, Bake and Craft sale taking place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 by The Friends of the Minneola Schoolhouse Library in the Minneola City Hall Gym, 800 U.S. 27, Minneola.
There you will find a large selection of books priced between 25 cents and $1, as well as CDs, DVDs and puzzles for sale.
There also will be 60 vendor tables filled with handmade crafts and gift items available for sale from local artisans and crafters. Plus there will be tickets for a raffle to win holiday baskets as well as a handmade quilt.
If you’re hungry there will be breakfast and lunch options available, including hot dogs, pulled chicken BBQ sandwiches, snacks, drinks and baked goods. (But come early, these sell out quickly).
ABOUT THE FRIENDS
The Friends of the Minneola Schoolhouse Library is an independent, 501(c)3) nonprofit that supports the Minneola Schoolhouse Library’s educational and literacy efforts, such as reading encouragement programs.
It sponsors events such as the upcoming craft, food and book sale in order to raise money for these programs.
The Friends is governed by a board of directors, who serve without material compensation.
The Friends welcome donations of any kind. All donations are tax-deductible. Donations should be made in the name of the Friends of the Minneola Schoolhouse Library, not to the Library itself; the Friends and the Library are separate corporations, and funds are not commingled.
WANT TO JOIN?
Membership in the Friends is $5 per year, and anyone who shares the Friends’ and the Library’s goals is encouraged to join. The mailing address is P.O. Box 1378, Minneola, FL 34755, or donations and membership fees may also be turned in at the library, 100 S. Main Ave., Minneola.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Call 352-432-3921, ext. 380, or contact Josephine Dix at: jdix@minneola.us