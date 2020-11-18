Have you been working on your family tree, or are you curious about your Irish surname or family heritage? Act fast: The Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society Irish Heritage special interest group (SIG) will be meeting for the final time in 2020 on Nov. 19.
To learn more about Ireland and how to research your family history, join the free virtual SIG. Classes are held at 10 a.m. on the third Thursday of the month. To learn about Pastfinders genealogy programs and tools, go to PastfindersSLC.org or email Webmaster@PastfindersSLC.org, and may the luck of the Irish be with you.