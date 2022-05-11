Read to Sydney and the Kiwanis of Clermont have teamed up in an effort to make reading not only fun, but convenient as well, so kick off your summer reading with free books from the Kiwanis Club of Clermont and Read to Sydney’s lending library boxes.
It’s simple and convenient. All you need to do is take a book and return it when you’re finished. Or you can keep the book, it’s as simple as that. You can always donate books, too.
BOX LOCATIONS
Our lending library boxes are located at:
The Orlando Cat Café
532 Cagan Park Ave., Ste. 201-203
Clermont
The Dreamplex
2400 U.S. 27, Ste. B201
Clermont
Headquarter Honda
17700 State Road 50
Clermont
Headquarter Mazda
17500 State Road 50
Clermont
Weichert Realty-Hallmark Property
4300 U.S. 27, Ste. 107
Clermont
Hope International Church
13806 State Road 33
Groveland
WANT TO PARTICIPATE?
Interested in a lending library box for your business or non-profit location? Call 407-247-8595 for more information.
Chuck Seaver submits news releases for the Kiwanis Club of Clermont.