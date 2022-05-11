book box

Read to Sydney and the Kiwanis of Clermont have teamed up in an effort to make reading not only fun, but convenient as well, so kick off your summer reading with free books from the Kiwanis Club of Clermont and Read to Sydney’s lending library boxes.

It’s simple and convenient. All you need to do is take a book and return it when you’re finished. Or you can keep the book, it’s as simple as that. You can always donate books, too.

BOX LOCATIONS

Our lending library boxes are located at:

 

The Orlando Cat Café

532 Cagan Park Ave., Ste. 201-203

Clermont

 

The Dreamplex

2400 U.S. 27, Ste. B201

Clermont

 

Headquarter Honda

17700 State Road 50

Clermont

 

Headquarter Mazda

17500 State Road 50

Clermont

 

Weichert Realty-Hallmark Property

4300 U.S. 27, Ste. 107

Clermont

 

Hope International Church

13806 State Road 33

Groveland

 

WANT TO PARTICIPATE?

Interested in a lending library box for your business or non-profit location? Call 407-247-8595 for more information. 

 

Chuck Seaver submits news releases for the Kiwanis Club of Clermont.

Recommended for you