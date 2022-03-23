Our communities of Clermont, Groveland, Mascotte, Minneola and Montverde are a treasure trove of wonderful people who do their part making the lives of others better and more fulfilling.
Often, these are the people “behind the scenes,” who seek no glory or recognition, who believe what they do is just ordinary and no big deal.
The News Leader believes otherwise. They build and strengthen their neighborhoods and communities and it’s time to pay tribute.
To do so, we need your help. Help us reach out to them, so that they may inspire and motivate others to take up the mantle to continue building on the legacies they have created.
… AND ANOTHER THING
In order for the News Leader to better fulfill our mission to be servants, we are always on the lookout for matters and events we hope are of interest to you.
Is there something taking place you may know that we do not? Has something caught your eye and piqued your curiosity that you would like to know more about and believe others would, too?
Do you have ideas for possible articles? For example, perhaps you were at a restaurant and something attracted your attention, such as a family praying in public before eating — and yes, we are developing an article on that subject, so if you are someone who prays in public before dining, please contact us.
WHY WE ASK
A major function of the Clermont News Leader — in fact, any community newspaper — is to be part of the woof and weave of the community; to tell the story of the people who live and work in the community in a manner balanced, even-handed and firm yet compassionate. The role of a community newspaper is not only to inform but to be a servant leader, one that ennobles people.
WILL YOU ANSWER THE CALL?
If yes, please contact Managing Editor Steve Steiner at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com and in a sentence or two tell us who and/or what, and how we may be able to contact. Thank you.