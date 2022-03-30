If you do, the News Leader would like to hear from you, as we are in the process of developing a series of articles on topics important to people living in the south Lake County communities of Clermont, Groveland, Mascotte, Minneola and Montverde.
We want to kick off this series with asking people who pray in public to contact us because religion, faith and values are one of the bedrocks of a healthy, thriving community.
Other topics we want to pursue thus far include asking people who have walked away from the jobs and careers why. Also, have any of you considered turning themselves in compost after they die, as well as those who have considered or committed having their bodies donated to science or police forensics. How about being an organ donor, either a living donor or after having passed away.
Not all topics will be serious. Let’s explore the differences between the generations. As an example, popular music. Which generation had the best, and why? Whose childhood was better: Boomers? Generation X? Millennials?
Of course, we also seek input from the public on topics of interest to them, as there are an abundance of topics and interests which we would like to explore, so please feel free to propose these.
The process is simple, Just email Managing Editor Steve Steiner at: ssteine@clermontnewsleader.com
Can’t wait to hear from you.