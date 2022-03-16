Dr. Steve Asmann visited second graders at Real Life Christian Academy on Thursday, March 3, bringing them stories of Clermont in days gone by.
Asmann is a member of the Kiwanis Club of South Lake, which created a coloring and activity book to teach children about the history of Clermont. In addition to being part of the coloring book committee, Asmann is the person who found the 3000 year old archaic canoes and the World War Two P-51 Mustang in Lake Louisa during a drought. These are included in the coloring book.
Also included are factoids, such as Clermont was named after the French birthplace of one of its founders? Also, that Clermont was once the tomato capital of Florida?
These and more fun facts can be discovered by picking up a free copy of “Colorful Clermont, a journey through time” at either the Sunshine Book Company, 647 Lake Avenue; or the Clermont Historic Village Museum, 490 West Avenue, which is open on weekends.
ABOUT KIWANIS
Kiwanis International is a global organization dedicated to improving the lives of children. The organization provides support to many local programs and charities.
For more information about Kiwanis or the Kiwanis Club of South Lake, visit: Kiwanis.org, or: kcosl.org
Jennifer Ganley handles public information for the Kiwanis Club of South Lake.