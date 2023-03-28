The third annual Pups in the Park in Clermont had close to 500 owners and their doggies at the March 18 event at Lake Hiawatha Preserve.
Visitors enjoyed an agility course, and vendors offered pup-inspired baked goods, accessories and treats. A Luck o’ the Irish doggie costume contest was also well attended.
Laurie Windham, public information officer for Clermont, said the Clermont Police Department event was a huge success.
“We had more residents and their dogs attend than ever before,” Windham said. “So much so that the police couldn’t keep up with demand for the puppuccinos and ran out after serving 200.”
The event was started to expand the town’s popular Coffee with a Cop program and encourage more residents to get to know their local police officers.
“We have a lot of dog lovers in Clermont, and we’ve learned this is a great way to connect with folks and meet their four-legged family members,” said Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway. “When an officer is called, it’s usually a stressful situation. This offers a fun and relaxed opportunity to meet your Clermont police officers.”
The Burchfield family from Groveland and their dogs Maverick, Iceman and Roxy attended Pups in the Park for the first time.
“This is a great event,” said Sandi Burchfield. “It is a lot of fun and such a good place for the puppies to socialize with other dogs. It’s been a great time and we will come again!”
Laura Legg and her pug Delilah from Clermont tried out the doggy obstacle course.
“It’s the first time Delilah has tried anything like this,” Legg said. “I think she’s done great. I’ve enjoyed today because it’s given her an opportunity to try something new, and I think all the dogs we’ve met have shown very good behavior. I’m already looking forward to next year’s event.”