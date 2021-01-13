The Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) will continue offering the COVID-19 vaccine to specific populations.
At press time, vaccinations were beginning each day at 9 a.m. at Clermont Arts & Recreation Center and will be offered until supplies are depleted. The drive-through site is located at 3700 S. Hwy. 27, Clermont, FL 34711. Because the center is located on a busy highway, cars will not be allowed to line up prior to 8 a.m., and once the lot reaches capacity and backs up on Highway 27, DOH-Lake will close it down due to traffic safety. As soon as the line clears, they will reopen later in the day, weather permitting.
Be sure to confirm vaccination availability information before going to the site, as locations and schedules are subject to change with little notice.
Call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 hotline at 352-268-9929 Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for more information on vaccines and testing.
To receive COVID-19 alerts on your mobile device, text COVIDUPDATE to 888777.
For testing locations and other COVID-19 information, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19 or contact your private health care provider.
For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.
Per Executive Order 20-315, phase one vaccinations will be for long-term care facility residents and staff, persons 65 years of age and older, and health care personnel with direct patient contact.
In a news release, DOH-Lake said, “According to CDC, both this disease and the vaccine are new. We don’t know how long protection lasts for those who get infected or those who are vaccinated. What we do know is that COVID-19 has caused very serious illness and death for a lot of people. If you get COVID-19, you risk giving it to loved ones who may get very sick. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a safer choice.”