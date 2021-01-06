Dec. 29, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) announced in a news release that it is offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to specific populations as supplies allow.
Per Executive Order 20-315, phase one vaccinations will be for long-term care facility residents and staff, persons 65 years of age and older, and health care personnel with direct patient contact.
Vaccinations will be available Mondays through Saturdays beginning at 9 a.m. and until supplies run out. They will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis for residents and non-residents.
Locations are Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont, FL 34711, and Lake Sumter College, 9501 US-441, Leesburg, FL 34788.
There is no fee for the vaccine, and appointments are not necessary. Remember to bring a photo ID. Health care workers also need to bring a copy of your medical license, ID badge or a current paystub.
Call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 hotline at 352-742-4830 Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for more information on vaccines and testing.
For testing locations and other COVID-19 information, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19 or contact your private provider.
In a news release, DOH-Lake said, “According to CDC, both this disease and the vaccine are new. We don’t know how long protection lasts for those who get infected or those who are vaccinated. What we do know is that COVID-19 has caused very serious illness and death for a lot of people. If you get COVID-19, you risk giving it to loved ones who may get very sick. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a safer choice.”
For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.