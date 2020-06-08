While some local businesses are reopening as allowed under the governor’s orders, places like the library system is still closed and only open to curbside pick-up. This has been limiting people interested in researching their family histories.
The Cooper Memorial Library, for example, has many books for genealogy research and free access to great websites like Ancestry, HeritageQuest and AmericanAncestors.
However, library patrons don’t have to wait for the library to open to access Ancestry, according to Pastfinders of South Lake. Ancestry has made it possible for you to access its library edition for free through your local library website.
Go to www.MyLakeLibrary.Org/Database and click the Ancestry Library link. You will be redirected to a library affiliate website sign-in screen, where your username is your library card number, and the last 4 digits of your telephone number should be your password.
Once you get into Ancestry.com, remember this is research and not a scavenger hunt. There are measures to be taken to assure you can find or prove that these are your relatives. Sourcing your discoveries or citations will help you find these documents again in the future. Learn more from AncestralFindings on YouTube: https://youtu.be/9ahKfDYjqlA
Learning how to trace your family’s roots can be a rewarding adventure into your own history. Go to https://PastfindersSLC.Org/links to find lots of tips and tricks on building your family tree.
You can also use free websites like www.familysearch.org/wiki and Cyndislist.com. Both of these websites have surname research, information on where to find documents, and more to help you research cities, towns and countries.
Once Cooper Memorial Library has reopened its doors, the members of Pastfinders of South Lake Genealogical Society will be there to meet you. For now, follow the group on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/PastfindersofSL.