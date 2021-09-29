Lake County Supervisor of Elections (SOE) Alan Hays would like voters to be alert to individuals or groups posing as representatives of the SOE.
“We’ve been made aware of door-knockers that are seeking voter information through deceitful means and probing questions in neighboring counties and states.” said Hays. He added that Lake County voters should be vigilant and know that these individuals or groups are not affiliated with the election’s office.
Voters are reminded that voting information is generally public record and are encouraged to think twice before providing any information to the so-called door knockers.
While it is unclear what the intentions of these individuals or groups are, they are perpetuating misinformation and sowing seeds of discontent among the voting public in neighboring communities.
The Lake County SOE stands by Governor DeSantis in that the state of Florida was a “model” for the rest of the nation for the 2020 election.
Tina Dawson is the manager, Outreach and Elections Support for the Lake County Supervisor of Elections. She may be reached at 352-253-1408, or: www.lakevotes.gov