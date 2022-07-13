My name is Mina, my family left me at a boarding facility for six weeks. I patiently waited for them to come back for me. I don’t know what I did wrong because they never did come back for me.
Mina spent her entire life being so loyal and loving to her family, only to be betrayed at a time she needed them the most. The boarding facility was going to send Mina to Orange County Animal Control when Rescue Rebels stepped in.
Mina is 10 years old and a true sweetheart through and through. All this precious girl wants is love and affection, just like any other dog. Blessed be the person who adopts a senior dog, for their time with us is more important than our time with them.
Please consider Mina as a family companion. She deserves to spend the rest of her golden years in a loving home.
If you can’t adopt, please consider a donation to help with her medical expenses. We also welcome volunteers.
Visit us on Facebook to keep up with current events or visit www.rescuerebels.org to see all of the faces at Rescue Rebels who need a home.
You will also find all of our adoption applications and protocols at: rescue.rebels@yahoo.com