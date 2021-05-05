“The government closest to the people serves the people best.”
– Thomas Jefferson
When you vote for city council members in Clermont, Groveland or Minneola, you vote for people you think will govern and shape the future of your city.
But our state government thinks differently, and it is slowly marching toward a future where city and county decision-making means less and less.
A bill heading to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk will limit impact fees local governments can charge developers for new growth.
The bill would prohibit local governments from raising impact fees by more than 50% or increase a fee more than once every four years.
In addition to that, the law would require increases of 25% to 50% be implemented in two equal annual increments. If an impact fee is increased between 25% and 50%, developers would be allowed to pay in four equal installments.
The bill, championed through the legislature by state Rep. Brett Hage, R-The Villages, glided through both the House and Senate.
Hage earns a six-figure salary working as vice president for residential development in The Villages, the mega developer in neighboring Sumter County. The Villages lobbied hard against raising impact fees. In fact, Hage’s bill makes the new law retroactive to January, thus nullifying recent Sumter County impact fee hikes.
The perception that arises when a major developer’s employee, who also has a job making laws that benefit his boss, is not good.
Whether you come down on the side of raising or lowering impact fees is not the issue here. The real issue is why our state elected officials think it is OK to tell your local city and counties how to deal with infrastructure costs.
Is it the role of our state government to dictate what is best for our towns?
The answer is no.
Recently, Clermont interim city manager Susan Dauderis sent letters to our state legislators in opposition to the bill.
She told legislators:
“These bills could have a significant negative impact on the city’s ability to collect and utilize impact fees. We are strongly against the unnecessary restrictions that these bills would impose upon our city, as well as all Florida counties and cities. Capping impact fee increases interferes with our ability to meet the demands of growth and passes the costs to support new construction from developers on to taxpayers. Impact fees are collected to benefit new development by offsetting costs for essential local government services, such as roads and public safety, not as a revenue source for our city. We also are concerned about how these bills restrict impact fees, such as no longer including emergency vehicles in the impact fee calculus. We believe that as a local government we best know the needs of our local community.”
Well said.
Impact fees aren’t meant to punish or capriciously raise revenue from developers. The fees help pay for growth so the cost of new infrastructure and services aren’t passed on to existing taxpayers.
The legislature has been effectively run by one party for decades now. There was a time, not long ago, when Republicans were the champions of local control and smaller, decentralized government.
Now we live in a world where Tallahassee doesn’t think twice about telling local governments how to run their affairs.
In our area, growth has skyrocketed in recent years. Impact fees help counties and cities like ours keep up with it by making developers share in the increased costs.
When Clermont goes from a city with XXX residents to 75,000 residents and your taxes go through the roof, while local leaders try to keep up with the need for more roads, water and fire protection, don’t blame your city council, because Tallahassee knows best.