Sandra Cagan of the Orlando Cat Café presented Shelly Thayer, Executive Director of SPCA Florida, with a donation check in the amount of $11,381.79. Through Jean Luc’s Paw It Forward Fund, a portion of annual merchandise sales at the Orlando Cat Café are donated to SPCA Florida to fulfill their mission of eliminating animal suffering and to engage the entire community in the welfare and well-being of animals.
ABOUT ORLANDO CAT CAFÉ
The Orlando Cat Café opened in September 2016. Working together with SPCA Florida in a collaborative partnership, the joint mission is to save the lives of homeless cats in Central Florida (while drinking good coffee).
Since opening, more than 2,025 homeless cats and kittens have been adopted into new homes.
The Orlando Cat Café houses between 15-30 cats and kittens, all spayed/neutered, feline leukemia/AIDS tested, microchipped, current on their vaccinations and flea control, and all available for adoption.
WANT TO GO?
Orlando Cat Café
532 Cagan Park Ave. (in the Cagan Crossings Town Center)
Reservations are strongly recommended
ABOUT SPCA FLORIDA
Founded in 1979, SPCA Florida exists to eliminate animal suffering and engage the entire community in the welfare and well-being of animals. SPCA Florida will help and heal 20,000 dogs and cats through its SPCA Florida Animal Medical Center and provide direct care for 6,500 animals through its Adoption Center this year.
Ani-Meals and Food Assistance Programs, provide food and medical care for animals of homebound families and families who need supplemental food for thousands of dogs and cats each year.
Jessica Whitehouse handles news releases for Orlando Cat Café. She can be reached at 352-404-7903, or: JWhitehouse@cagan.com